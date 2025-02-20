New Telegraph

February 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. eWorld
  3. NCC, NDPC Launch…

NCC, NDPC Launch Joint Working Group To Boost Data Protection

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have established a joint working group – Data Protection in Telecommunications Working Group (DPTWG) to safeguard the rights of Nigeria’s over 164 million mobile phone consumers.

The initiative aims at strengthening data protection and privacy in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. The National Commissioner/CEO of NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the importance of protecting data subjects’ rights in the digital ecosystem.

He emphasised that the synergy between NDPC and NCC would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy growth and national development.

The DPTWG has been tasked with several key responsibilities, including identifying innovative solutions, ensuring data protection practices, and facilitating capacity building for relevant stakeholders and entities in the sector.

Speaking, the Executive Commissioner (Technical Ser – vices) at NCC, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023) in the telecoms industry He assured the NDPC that NCC is fully prepared to support the DPTWG in achieving its mandate.

“The establishment of the DPTWG marks a significant step towards enhancing data protection and privacy in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

“As the country continues to grow its digital economy, this collaboration between NDPC and NCC will play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of Nigerian citizens.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Alex Otti@60: A Toast To Good Governance
Read Next

Airtel, UNICEF Commend Lagos School On Use Of Nigeria Learning Passport
Share
Copy Link
×