NCC, NDPC Launch Joint Working Group To Boost Data Protection

Share

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have established a joint working group – Data Protection in Telecommunications Working Group (DPTWG) to safeguard the rights of Nigeria’s over 164 million mobile phone consumers.

The initiative aims at strengthening data protection and privacy in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. The National Commissioner/CEO of NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the importance of protecting data subjects’ rights in the digital ecosystem.

He emphasised that the synergy between NDPC and NCC would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy growth and national development.

The DPTWG has been tasked with several key responsibilities, including identifying innovative solutions, ensuring data protection practices, and facilitating capacity building for relevant stakeholders and entities in the sector.

Speaking, the Executive Commissioner (Technical Ser – vices) at NCC, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023) in the telecoms industry He assured the NDPC that NCC is fully prepared to support the DPTWG in achieving its mandate.

“The establishment of the DPTWG marks a significant step towards enhancing data protection and privacy in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

“As the country continues to grow its digital economy, this collaboration between NDPC and NCC will play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of Nigerian citizens.”

Share

Please follow and like us: