NCC, NASENI To Form Synergy For Local Tech Manufacturing

As part of effort to promote local content in technology industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), are collaborating to explore their collective strengths to foster a robust digital and manufacturing ecosystem in Nigeria.

They made the decision during a meeting between the two agencies held at the NCC headquarters in Abuja. Speaking, NASENI CEO, Khalil Halilu, emphasised that the collaboration is a crucial step in establishing Nigeria as a technological powerhouse in Africa.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described the meeting as highly productive. “It was a privilege to host you at the NCC and to delve into NASENI’s innovative strides in technology and commercialisation,” he remarked.

He further highlighted the potential for collaboration, particularly in advancing renewable energy solutions for telecommunications and facilitating the local production of affordable smartphones to cater to Nigeria’s expanding population.

