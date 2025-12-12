NCC Launches Annual Copyright Dialogue, Moses Ekpo Prize For Innovative Copyright Reporting

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has reintroduced its annual copyright forum, known as the Annual Copyright Dialogue, as part of efforts to strengthen strategic collaborations with the media and other stakeholders for the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.

The Commission has also instituted the Moses Ekpo Prize for Innovative Copyright Reporting to honour journalists and media organisations that demonstrate innovation, integrity, and commitment to advancing copyright education and public awareness.

The Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, disclosed this while delivering his opening remarks during the Copyright Seminar for Journalists organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Art and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) in Abuja on 10th December 2025.

While noting the importance of feedback from stakeholders, Dr Asein observed that the annual Copyright Dialogue will allow for more robust policy discourse, institutional reflection and strategic engagement with right owners and other stakeholders on how to enhance the copyright system.

Commending media practitioners for their enduring partnership and support, he noted that the media, through their reportage, analysis, and narratives, shape national consciousness, influence public perception and drive policy outcomes, adding that the realisation of the Commission’s statutory mandate to promote and protect creativity requires a strong, credible, and professional media sector.

Drawing attention to the negative impact of digital piracy on the nation’s creative industries, the NCC DG noted that Nigeria loses billions of Naira annually to intellectual property theft, describing it as a major threat to creative investment and national development.

“A decade ago, we dealt with mass reproduction of CDs and DVDs. Today, we are confronted with cloud-based infringements, algorithm-driven content aggregation, digital anonymity, and hyperactive online piracy networks. These developments demand innovative regulatory responses and broader partnerships,” he said.

Dr Asein announced that the winner of the maiden edition of the Moses Ekpo Prize for Innovative Copyright Reporting is Ms Evelyn Osagie, who, until her passing away on 17 August 2025, was Assistant Editor (Art) with The Nation Newspaper. It was in recognition of her contributions to Nigeria’s creative and copyright sector.

NCC DG described Ms Osagie as an empathetic and accomplished journalist who amplified the voices of emerging creators, supported NCC’s enforcement efforts and consistently highlighted the threats of piracy with clarity and courage.

Expressing the Commission’s appreciation to ACWAN members and other media professionals, the Director-General called on journalists and media organisations to be proactive partners in policy development, public enlightenment, highlighting emerging issues in the copyright sector that require intervention; monitoring the Commission’s enforcement operations; mobilising public support against piracy and other copyright abuses, and giving feedbacks to improve on the Commission’s service delivery.

At the end of the training, participants appreciated the Commission for the knowledge and insight gained. Speaking on behalf of other participants, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Editor, Mr Joshua Olomu, expressed optimism that the participants are better equipped to function as partners and stakeholders of the nation’s creative economy.

Also speaking at the end of the event, The Nation reporter, Mr Vincent Ikuomola, noted that the training is timely considering the importance of copyright and challenges faced by creatives and other stakeholders due to piracy and other illegal acts. He said the seminar has enriched his knowledge about copyright and enlightened him on his rights as a creator.

FRCN Correspondent, Mr Oluwaseyi Ajibade, also described the seminar as an eye-opener and a call on journalists to do more in sensitising the public on the potentials of creativity.

“I have come to know my rights as a journalist and the need to strike a balance in reportage. It has also given me more sense of responsibility not just as a reporter but as a stakeholder in the creative sector,” he stated.

“If we have this kind of event quarterly or twice a year, it will help us to understand and support the efforts of the NCC,” he added.

Paper presentations at the hybrid Seminar include: The Journalists guide to Effective Reportage of the Copyright Sector by renowned Journalist and Culture Caucus Advocate (CCA), Mr. Jahman Anikulapo; Copyright Law and Journalism by IP Consultant and Principal Partner Alpha-Edge Legal, Mr. Mike Akpan; Imperatives of Sustained Awareness Creation for Effective Copyright Protection and Development by Public Relations Expert and former Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Vincent Oyefeso. The event was moderated by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Mrs Ijeoma Egbunike.