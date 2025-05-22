NCC, IXPN Collaborate To Boost Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure

Share

In a significant stride toward accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has partnered with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) to devise strategies on enhancing national internet infrastructure and broadband expansion.

The high-level strategy session held last week underscored the shared commitment of both organisations to improving internet connectivity, increasing local content hosting, and driving digital inclusion across the country.

Key discussions centered around aligning with the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020–2025, which targets minimum broadband speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas by 2025.

As part of the collaboration, IXPN announced plans to expand its network footprint by establishing additional Points of Presence (PoPs) nationwide.

This expansion is expected to improve regional internet connectivity, reduce latency and lower access costs critical steps toward fostering innovation and enabling a digital economy.

NCC reaffirmed its dedication to positioning digital infrastructure as a cornerstone for economic growth and ntional development.

Through this partnership, both organizations are reinforcing public-private collaboration, investing in infrastructure upgrades, and supporting digital literacy initiatives aimed at bridging the digital divide.

This unified effort not only advances Nigeria’s broadband goals but also enhances the nation’s appeal as a regional digital hub, paving the way for increased investment, technological innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

Share