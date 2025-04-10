NCC, ipNX Strengthen Pact To Deepen Broadband Connectivity

Share

In a bid to strengthen existing collaborative relationship between the two organisations, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and ipNX, a leading information and communications technology (ICT) company and connectivity provider, have partnered to explore opportunities to deepen broadband connectivity across the country while working on policy alignment in the ecosystem.

The ICT company disclosed this during its visit to the NCC, stating that the visit was meant to explore fresh opportunities for growth and development, as well as discussing policy alignment within the country’s rapidly evolving ICT sector towards supporting the Federal Government’s Broadband penetration and digital transformation agenda.

The company stated that the discussions during the visit to the Commission’s Headquarters, focused on the current state of Internet access in Nigeria, several challenges confronting service providers, including vandalism of key information infrastructure, Right of Way (RoW), and the regulatory landscape in Nigeria.

It added that the engagement with the telecoms sector regulatory Commission also emphasised the importance of policy alignment and regulatory frameworks that enable innovation, investment, and sustainable growth in the telecommunications sector.

It said: “The engagement highlighted the shared vision of both institutions to bridge the digital divide and empower Nigerians through reliable and affordable Internet connectivity.”

The ICT company and connectivity firm reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the realisation of the National Broadband Plan, which aims to achieve 70 per cent Broadband penetration in 2025.

According to the company, with over two decades of pioneering innovation within the ICT sector, ipNX “has consistently demonstrated resilience across different economic cycles without compromising on quality of service and affordable pricing.”

Speaking on the company’s visit, Aror, Group Managing Director of ipNX, stated: “Our engagement with the Nigeria Communications Commission is a positive step towards shaping the future of telecommunications in Nigeria.

“At ipNX, we believe that active collaboration with regulators, and other key stakeholders is critical to achieving the development targets outlined in the National Broadband Plan.”

