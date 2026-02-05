NCC: Investment Surge Improves Network Quality

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a nationwide leap in network quality, crediting a massive infusion of industry capital and data-driven regulatory oversight.

Based on the Q4 2025 Network Performance Reports, Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, stated that the findings underscored the Commission’s dedication to transparent, evidence-based regulation for a stronger digital Nigeria.

“Through our collaboration with Ookla, we are providing independent insights into realworld network performance and the lived experience of Nigerians,” Maida said, noting that the reports offered a clear view of user experience across urban centres, rural communities, highways, and emerging 5G zones.

The data reveals consistent improvements, with median download speeds rising in both urban and rural areas compared to the previous quarter. Notably, the video Quality of Experience gap between urban and rural users has narrowed, and the national 4G backbone has strengthened.

Maida explained that these insights directly guide targeted interventions like spectrum optimisation, infrastructure upgrades, and rural connectivity expansion.

He directly linked the gains to a historic investment drive, disclosing that over $1 billion in 2025 alone funded more than 2,850 new network sites, dramatically expanding national coverage and capacity. While celebrating progress, the Commission acknowledged persistent challenges.

The reports highlighted gaps in 5G service availability, inequalities in upload speeds, and lingering mobile coverage issues in some areas. The EVC confirmed the NCC is actively engaging operators to address these shortcomings, with all regulatory actions being shaped by the performance data.

Looking forward, the sector’s momentum appears set to continue, as the NCC has secured commitments from operators to surpass their 2025 investment levels in 2026. “We look forward to continued collaboration with industry stakeholders as we translate these insights into better connectivity, improved service quality, and a more inclusive digital future for all Nigerians,” Maida concluded.