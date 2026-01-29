NCC Introduces N250,000 Testing Permit For New Telecoms Innovations

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has formally approved a new regulatory pathway, allowing companies to test new telecommunications services in the live market before a full commercial launch.

The key to this process is an Interim Service Authorisation (ISA), which now comes with an administrative fee of N250,000. The approval is detailed in the Commission’s newly released General Authorisation Framework, designed to encourage innovation while protecting consumer interests.

Under this framework, startups, technology firms, and existing operators can conduct pilot tests in real-world conditions without first obtaining a full telecommunications licence.

Explaining the rationale, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said: “Many emerging technologies and services do not neatly fit into existing licence categories, making regulatory adaptation essential.”

He noted that the framework is structured to balance innovation with the protection of consumer rights and the public interest. Applicants must pay the N250,000 fee upon submission. Successful applicants may also incur additional separate charges for spectrum allocation or numbering resources, depending on their service.

Operators granted an ISA can test with a maximum of 10,000 customers in approved locations for an initial three months, with the possibility of one renewal for a total of six months, under continuous NCC monitoring.

To qualify, companies must prove their service is new or significantly different, explain why current regulations restrict it, outline consumer protection measures, and submit monthly progress reports. NCC stressed that all data protection, security, and consumer rights obligations remain fully enforceable during the trial.

The Commission also clarified that participation does not guarantee a full licence. Any move to commercial deployment will depend on regulatory review and the availability of an appropriate licensing category.

Industry analysts suggest the framework could reduce the risk of failed launches and support experimentation in areas like spectrum sharing and Open RAN technologies.