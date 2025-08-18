NCC: How We’ll Stimulate Growth, Attract Fresh Investments In Telecoms

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled plans to sustain its new regulatory policy that promotes information disclosure and transparency as tools to improve performance and attract fresh investments to the telecommunications industry in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, stated this on Monday at an interactive session with media executives in Abuja. Maida noted that over the last two years of his leadership at the regulatory agency, a lot of consequential developments had taken place in the telecommunications industry, which have laid a firm foundation for a resilient industry.

“We have approved tariff adjustments, launched a Guideline for Corporate Governance for the industry, received the President’s Order on the designation of telecommunications infrastructure as CNII, and we are operationalising the same.

“We have resolved the USSD Debt situation and also transitioned to End User Billing; we have also issued the Guideline for Tariff Simplification and directed operators to provide updates on Major Outages on their networks to consumers; we have completed the NIN-SIM Linkage policy of the Federal Government, among several other initiatives and milestones within this period,” he said.

Maida said that previously, the NCC had adopted the most common approach of telecommunication regulators across the world, which was to employ the command-and-control style of regulation.

According to him, that style of regulation, which is built around rules, laws, and obeying them, served the Nigerian telecommunications industry in its early years. Under that regime, he recalled, operators who failed to obey these rules and regulations were sanctioned by the regulator.

“But we have come to realise that this command-and-control approach to regulation does not take us as far as we wantIf we have over a thousand operators across the industry, how are we going to enforce compliance on each?

“The command-and-control model is tedious and expensive for the regulator, stifles innovation and makes compliance a burden on both the regulator and the operator,” he said.

On the other hand, Maida argued, the Information Disclosure and Transparency model as a regulatory approach allows the regulatory agency to openly share clear, accurate, and timely information about activities of the industry so that the public, investors and consumers can see what is happening, hold every stakeholder accountable and make informed choices.

He explained that apart from encouraging voluntary compliance and reducing the cost of compliance for the regulator, information disclosure fosters accountability, allows market forces to reward good behaviour while exposing bad practices. Maida said that above all, the new regulatory approach creates a competitive industry where operators strive to outperform each other.