NCC hands over virtual exam centre to MAPOLY

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta has taken delivery of a fully equipped Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) built and handed over to the polytechnic by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the project is a new chapter of innovation and excellence in education delivery. Danbatta, who was represented by the NCC Director of Projects, Mr Philip Eretan, explained that the Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) is an intervention programme that contains construction of a state-of-the-art Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Centre with 250 tables and chairs, installation of 250 Desktop Computers, equipping the centre with an Internet Cloud facility peripherals and provision of a 250KVA generator, and other operational facilities.

He disclosed further that the Federal Government has developed National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020- 2030 and Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025 as two policy documents geared towards using ICT for the socio-economic development of Nigeria. he said: “The Commission as part of its mandate to implement the above policy documents has developed various intervention projects, which are geared towards promoting ICT literacy and digital skills; increasing ICT penetration; ensuring that staff and students leverage digital technology for research, learning, inspiration for innovation, capacity building and advancement among others.

“These programmes are implemented across the six geopolitical zones in the federation. The Virtual Examination Centre is not merely a physical space; it represents a nexus of knowledge, technology, and the aspirations of our students. It is a place where traditional assessment methods converge with modern digital solutions, creating an environment that is conducive to fair, secure and efficient evaluations. “The centre is a testament to our commitment to academic integrity. With robust safeguards and advanced proctoring mechanisms, the assessment conducted here will maintain the highest standards of credibility and impartiality. Students can take their examinations with confidence, knowing that their hard work and dedication will be accurately measured and fairly acknowledged. “Furthermore, this centre underscores our dedication to accessibility and inclusivity. Through virtual examinations, geographical barriers are broken down and equal opportunities are created for learners from diverse backgrounds. Again, education becomes borderless and every student, regardless of their location can participate in the assessment process seamlessly.”

Danbatta urged the management of the polytechnic to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities and uphold the primary objectives of the project, which centre on educational development of the students and overall goal of the institution. He noted: “As we hand over this Virtual Examination Centre to the students, schools and the entire academic community of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, let us not forget the responsibility that comes with it. Maintain it and use the centre as a platform to continue pushing the boundaries and frontiers of knowledge, nurturing critical thinking, and preparing our students to be leaders and changemakers in their respective fields. “To our students, I encourage you to embrace the opportunities presented by this centre with enthusiasm and dedication, as well as to remember that education is not just a destination; but also a lifelong journey that shapes your character and empowers you to contribute meaningfully to the society.”

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, according to the polytechnic’s Head, Public Relations & Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, said the project is one of the best interventions ever received in the history of the 44-year-old polytechnic. Odedeji, therefore, commended Prof. Danbatta on the successful completion of the project, even as he applauded Philip Eretan; Kenneth Uzoekwe, the Deputy Director of Projects, NCC and Mr Yomi Arowosafe, the NCC Zonal Controller, Lagos Zonal Office for their efforts.