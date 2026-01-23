NCC DG Hails Evans Publishers’ Braille Story Book For Visually-Impaired Learners

The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has emphasised the importance of inclusive education through accessible books, especially for the visually-impaired learners, just as he commended the Evans Brothers (Nigeria Publishers) Ltd., Ibadan, for donating braille story books and digital audios to some learners.

The DG said this at the Evans Publishers Office, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State, where the publishing firm led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Lukman Dauda, presented five braille story books to 60 students from four special basic schools in Ibadan.

In attendance were representatives of the Oyo State government, including the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Olayiwola Olusegun (represented by Mrs Omotoso M.T); the Director General, Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disability, Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi; the Oyo State Chairman of Nigerian Association of Special Education Teachers, Mr Okeniyi Olufemi, among others.

The benefiting schools included: Omoyeni Special Basic School, Adesola, Ibadan; CAC Basic School, Oniyanrin, Ibadan; Special Basic School, Sharp Corner, Oke Ado, Ibadan; and Bioku Alaadun Special Basic School, Amuloko, Ibadan.

In his remarks, the DG, who was represented by the Agency’s Coordinator in Ibadan, Mrs Oluropo Oke, said that the Evans’ initiative “shows that inclusive education begins with accessible books.

“By reaching sixty learners across four schools and equipping each child with multiple learning resources, Evans Publishers has demonstrated that inclusion is not an abstract policy idea, but something that can be achieved through deliberate, practical action.

“Across Nigeria, and indeed much of the developing world, learners with print disabilities continue to face what is often described as a book famine. Only a very small fraction of published works is available in formats they can read or use independently.

“The consequences are serious: poor literacy outcomes, limited educational opportunities, and reduced participation in social and cultural life. Initiatives like this one directly address that gap by placing accessible learning materials where they matter most—in the hands of learners.

“From a copyright perspective, this engagement is especially significant. Section 26 of the Copyright Act, 2022, makes it clear that copyright must protect creativity while also enabling access to knowledge for persons with print disabilities.

“The law recognises that protection and access are not opposing goals, but complementary objectives in a modern copyright system.

“Within this framework, every role player has a responsibility. Authors are encouraged to continue supporting accessibility as part of the social value of their creative works. Publishers are expected to integrate accessible formats into their publishing and distribution strategies, rather than treating them as exceptions.

“Authorised Entities must operate with integrity and accountability, ensuring that accessible copies reach only eligible beneficiaries and are handled responsibly.

“Beneficiaries, on their part, are expected to use these materials in good faith for education and personal development. Inclusion works best when every role player acts responsibly.

“In this context, the role of publishers becomes even more critical. Publishers are not merely commercial actors; they are custodians of knowledge and partners in national development.

“By investing in Braille and audio editions of storybooks, Evans Publishers has shown that it is possible to support inclusive education while operating confidently within the framework of copyright law.

“This kind of leadership strengthens the system and encourages others to follow, Dr. Asein said, while commending Evans Publishers for the thoughtful initiative.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evans Publishers, Alhaji Lukman Dauda, assisted by Mrs Modupe Omofoye, said, “as one of Nigeria’s long-standing indigenous publishing organisations, Evans Brothers has remained committed to advancing learning through the development of curriculum-compliant and socially responsive educational resources.

However, beyond academic publishing, we recognise a deeper responsibility: to ensure that literacy initiatives intentionally include underserved and special-needs communities.

“Also, the Company is one of the few that have signed into the demands of the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled of 2013.

“It is in alignment with this commitment that we are formally launching the distribution of Braille storybooks to visually impaired students in selected schools within Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State, alongside the provision of audio-enabled digital access to selected titles.

This dual-format approach reflects our strategic investment in inclusive publishing solutions, solutions that remove barriers, expand reach, and support independent learning.

Through the integration of braille and audio formats, we are strengthening our contribution to accessible education while leveraging technology to extend the impact of content delivery”.

The DG, Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disability, Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi, commended Evans Publishers, for the awesome donation, while urging other publishing firms to emulate its trail-blazing initiative. “I want to encourage other publishers to get involved and make reading accessible to us who are visually impaired”.

Highlight of the event was the reading of a story book through braille by one of the students of Omoyeni Special Basic School, Samson Mary.