The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, has emphasized the im- portance of inclusive education through accessible books, especially for the visually impaired learners, just as he commended the Evans Brothers (Nigeria Publishers) Ltd., Ibadan, for donating braille story books and digital audios to some learners.

The DG said this at the Evans Publishers Office, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo state, where the publishing firm led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Lukman Dauda, presented five braille story books to 60 students from four special basic schools in Ibadan.

In attendance were representatives of the Oyo state government, including the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Olayiwola Olusegun (represented by Mrs. Omotoso M.T); the Director General, Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disability, Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi; the Oyo State Chairman of Nigerian Association of Special Education Teachers, Mr. Okeniyi Olufemi; among others.