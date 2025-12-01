NCC, DBI Train Federal Poly Oko Staff On Data Analysis, Cyber Security

One hundred selected staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, have been trained on emerging technology for enhanced digital skills, data analysis and cybersecurity by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) through the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Abuja.

The 5-day intensive training, which ended last weekend, took place at the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy of the polytechnic, and was declared open by the Rector, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie.

The capacity building programme, sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) under the Advanced Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI), was delivered by the Digital Bridge Institute ( DBI).

Participants were exposed to digital skills, emerging technologies, the use of SPSS and Microsoft Power BI in data analysis and cybersecurity.

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr Chioma Awuzie, in her address, expressed joy that the institution was approved as a beneficiary of this Advanced Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI).

Represented by the Deputy Rector Administration, Dr Kenneth Ezekwe, Dr Awuzie expressed optimism that the training would equip the staff with digital skills and enhance their relevance in the 21st-century technology-driven labour market.

She said, “This training is in line with the management’s vision of enhancing staff capacity for optimum performance. This is the era of technological innovation, and our institution has to be at the forefront.

“I understand that the training covers the following key areas: digital skills and cyber security, ICT office productivity tools, E-teaching and E-library tools, data analysis and visualisation, collaboration and emerging technology skills.”

She thanked the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and the Nigerian Communications Commission for their support, while assuring that her administration would not relent in ensuring that staff are consistently updated with digital tools and relevant knowledge that will strengthen their competence and drive management’s vision of standardising the academic and administrative processes of the polytechnic.

Earlier, the President/ CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute, David Daser, who spoke through the coordinator of the programme, Mr Calistus Oko, commended the management of Federal Polytechnic Oko for showing commitment to capacity development initiatives by requesting the enactment of the ADEPTI programme in the institution.

He explained that the overall objective of the programme was to know the essential concepts and principles of Internet governance and emerging technologies, and perform data analysis and data visualisation of educational and research data using SPSS and Microsoft Power BI.

According to him, the overall objective is “to understand and maximise the tools and features of Microsoft Office applications, and use Microsoft Office applications to automate and simplify office and academic tasks, to understand and apply cyber security measures, collaborate online using simple internet tools, and understand and apply techniques for the application of the internet in supporting academic activities.”

Other objectives, according to him, include transitioning from manual educational records administration and academic process and data analysis to the use of ICT tools for such processes; adding that the programme is fully funded and sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

He commended participants for their comportment during the programme and enjoined them to apply the skills gained during the training to drive innovation and growth.

He further revealed that DBI is open to partnering with tertiary institutions in the training of staff in ICT, telecommunications, e-learning, system design, project management, networking and cyber security.

A participant and the Deputy Rector Academic, Dr Nkiru Akabuike, who represented the Rector, Dr Awuzie, appreciated the NCC and DBI for bringing the training program to the polytechnic, promising that the knowledge and skills gathered during the training will be put into proper use.

She specifically commended the Rector, Dr Chioma Awuzie, for always attracting good things for staff and students of the institution, calling on the entire staff to support and cooperate with her for more good things for the institution.

Other participants, Dr Ijeoma Okechukwu, Mr Love Iruoma and Mrs Dike Jennifer Nkiru further poured encomium on the Rector and the instructors for their humility in imparting knowledge on the staff, while calling for continuous capacity building programmes for other staff of the institution.

The ICT Director of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr Amobi Chiamogu, assured participants that their training manuals and certificates will be made available as soon as they are ready.