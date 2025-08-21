NCC Champions Fair Telecoms, Empowers Youth With Data-Saving Tips

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a fair, competitive, and consumer-friendly telecom environment while rolling out practical measures to help Nigerians manage data effectively and cut costs.

Officials from the Commission delivered these insights during a sensitization campaign at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps in Keffi, Nasarawa State, and Paiko, Niger State, on August 7, 2025. The engagement included interactive quiz competitions, with winners receiving power banks, airtime, and data subscriptions.

In a show of support, the NCC donated three 50kg bags of rice and three 25-liter kegs of vegetable cooking oil to each camp. The NYSC State Coordinators in Nasarawa, Hajiya Salamatu Mohammed, and Niger, Mrs. Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, received the items on behalf of the corps members.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Freda Ruth BruceBennett, Director of the Consumer Affairs Bureau at the NCC, praised the NYSC for its role in national unity and youth development. She highlighted the alignment between the NYSC’s mission and the NCC’s drive for inclusive growth, emphasizing the importance of consumer education in telecom matters.

The sensitisation, themed “Consumer Sensitization on Data Depletion: The Role of National Youth Service Corps Members,” addressed rising consumer complaints about unexpected data depletion. Mrs. Bruce-Bennett noted that internet subscriptions in Nigeria surged from 105 million in 2018 to 142 million in January 2025, driven by increased social media use, online content consumption, and wider data network coverage.

She identified key factors contributing to excessive data usage, including video streaming, social media activity, automatic app updates, location services, mobile hotspots, and international roaming. To combat this, she advised Nigerians to monitor data usage, leverage Wi-Fi, disable autoupdates, and adjust browsing habits.

The NCC’s initiative underscores its dedication to empowering telecom consumers with knowledge to optimize data usage, ensuring Nigerians get the best value from their mobile plans while supporting youth development nationwide.