NCC Boss Urges Youths To Embrace Intellectual Property Policy For Creative Potential

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has advised students to embrace the Intellectual Property (IP) policy in order to maximise innovative and creative potentials.

The Kano State Coordinator of the Commission, Alhaji Sani Ahmed, gave the advice in his speech to mark the World Intellectual Property Day at Izzazudeen Government School, Kano.

The event had as theme “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP”. Ahmed stressed the need for students to engage themselves more actively with IP Rights to foster creativity and innovation.

According to the NCC boss, promoting awareness among young people is very important, while the commission celebrates IP Rights to encourage creativity, especially among young creators.

“One of our mandates is to educate the public about copyright, hence, our readiness to collaborate with the ministry of education to establish copyright clubs across secondary schools in the state.

“Our facilitators will work from the grassroots level to educate students about copyright and IP. “We will partner with Kano State Education Resource Department (KERD), as they are in-charge of curriculum development in the state, to include IP education in school curriculum, both private and public schools.

“The entertainment industry will generate more revenue than the oil and gas sectors if properly harnessed,” he said. Ahmed also urged parents to support their children’s creative pursuits and encourage them in the development of impactful intellectual works which would benefit both individuals and the nation.

Similarly, Principal of Izzazudeen Government School, Kano, Mr Ismail Sani, thanked the commission for involving students in music competitions and inspiring them to explore writing and creative activities.

He also advised students to be focused and steadfast in their studies to achieve success in life.

