NCC Bags Innovative Award

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been honoured with an Innovative Award for providing digital access to the digital economy in Nigeria through its various initiatives. The organiser of the Award, Innovative Hub, stated that the commission was chosen for the award having realised the effort of the NCC to constantly provide seamless routes for the development and promotion of innovation in the ICT sector thereby promoting the digital economy.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Reuben Muoka, who collected the award on behalf of the commission in Lagos last week, said the honour was well received. He noted that the agency had focussed on innovation in the ICT industry generally for solid and profound development in the industry “because technology calls for innovation.

All the modern devices we are getting today are through innovation. So, it is a very significant honour and we are proud to be part of the event.” Muoka said many onlookers may not see the innovation going on in the industry physically but the experts have been monitoring it closely, saying even in other sectors, innovation is going on. He said: “This year alone, we have a lot of startups beginning to do a lot of creative things through innovation.

Some of them were supported and sponsored out of the country for innovative training on what they do. The NCC is still sponsoring many to showcase their products in Dubai next week.” He, therefore, appreciated the organiser of the award for identifying the agency for the honour, saying it is an encouragement to do more.