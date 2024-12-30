NCC, ATCIS: No Telecom Tariff Increase Announcement For January 2025

Share

...Urge Public To Disregard Media Rumour

The Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) has denied reports of tariff increment by telecommunications companies, which was published by some online media and a daily newspaper, saying that the report is untrue and called on members of the public to disregard the news.

This was corroborated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which has also denied approving any tariff increase for the telecom operators.

The Telecom Activist & National President of ATCIS-Nigeria, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, condemned the rumour, insisting that there was nothing like that for now.

Bilesanmi spoke during an Urgent Press Conference with Top Journalists, on Monday, December 30th, 2024 in Lagos, while responding to the report.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Dr Reuben Mouka, while also reacting to the report, said that the said increase did not emanate from the Commission and that it should be disregarded.

The ATCIS National President further said that Mouka denied speaking with any reporter on the tariff Increment.

“The reporter wrote what he wanted to write and I think he was sponsored by unscrupulous elements to destabilise the industry.

“For now, there’s no new tariff increment, and if such will happen, the stakeholders and telecom subscriber advocacy body ATCIS would be carried along,” Mouka said.

ATCIS had written a letter to the NCC dated December 24th, 2024 requesting the Commission to clarify the new tariff increment proposed to be announced on December 13, 2024, as reported by a national daily (not New Telegraph) and some online platforms, which was claimed to take off in January 2025.

The report had it that subscribers would be charged a 40% increase in tariff, while calls would be N15.40 as against the previous N11, N5.60 would be charged for SMS, and 1GB of data would attract N1400 instead of the current N1000.

According to Bilesanmi, the reports have created anxieties among millions of telecom subscribers in Nigeria.

ATCIS then urged telecom subscribers across Nigeria not to panic as nothing was suggesting any tariff increment, adding that the body has been assured of being carried along any time the current tariff would be reviewed.

“The Commission would have made an official statement regarding tariff increase. Therefore, people should disregard whoever said he is the spokesperson of NCC. I am the only spokesperson of the NCC and I did not speak with the said reporter.

“I don’t know where he got his information. He only wrote what he wanted to write, the report of the increase did not emanate from us.

“Telecom Subscriber Members of the public should watch out for some unscrupulous reporters that are being used to destabilise the telecommunication industry. There’s no new tariff, and if such will happen every stakeholder would be carried along,” Mouka was quoted by Bilesanmi while speaking with journalists.

Bilesanmi added: “ATCIS is the only leading Telecom Subscriber advocacy body in Nigeria with over 220 million members across 36 states in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“It has a mission to promote mutual co-existence, fair play, and defend the rights of Telecom Subscribers, by endorsing and ensuring good products and network service delivery from network operators and service providers to our corporate and individual members, while providing a platform to advance the rights of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers.

“ATCIS has a history of advocating for citizens’ rights, the organization has secured employment opportunities for its members, featured in over 1,234 newspaper publications & numerous National TV and Radio media outlets on weekly tagged “Know Your Right as Telecom Subscribers” and achieved 360 successful programs and reforms with over 25 awards from reputable firms both Local and International.

“It remains dedicated to protecting the rights of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers across Nigeria.

“In 2024, ATCIS received 25 Awards, 367 Successful programs/reforms, 1,234 Newspaper publications in 20 National TV & Radio stations and ATCIS has spent 902 million naira for the interest & betterment of Telecom Subscriber on advocacy only since 2015 till date 31st December, 2024.”

