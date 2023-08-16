NCC approves 43 new phone brands for Nigerian users

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that it has approved another 43 new phones of different brands and models to be sold in the Nigerian markets after being tested and found to meet the applicable type approval standards required to allow them to be sold to consumers.

The NCC is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment. As of April this year, the number of approved phones by the telecom regulator stood at 2,112.

The mobile manufacturers had secured approval for 43 new models of phones in the last three months. The latest data on typeapproved phones shows that Chinese mobile manufacturers are still dominating the mobile market in the country in terms of approved devices. For instance, phone brands under Transsion Group comprising Tecno, Infinix, and iTel currently has a total of 545 models of their phones approved for sale in Nigeria.

This represents 25 per cent of the total approved phones in the market. Meanwhile, there is still a proliferation of substandard phones in the Nigerian market. Despite the regulatory efforts, thousands of unapproved phone brands are still being sold across the country. While the unapproved phones are in most cases sub-standard or fake, they sell faster than the approved ones as they are sold at cheaper prices. Nigeria has become a veritable market for phone manufacturers to sell their products irrespective of the standard.