NCC Achieve 50% Broadband Network Target In 2023

The Nigeria Telecommunications Commission (NCC) on Saturday said it has recorded telecommunications investments jack-up from $388 million to $758 billion in 2015, this is even as they target 75 per cent of mobile network broadband Operations, by 2025.

Speaking in Kano State, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Garba Dambatta, hinted that Nigeria has recorded the Generation of 5G Broadband Spectrum of $847 billion in 2023.

Dambatta, explained during a Media Chat with Stakeholders in the Media Industry, saying that today in Nigeria internet penetration stood at 100 million while broadband subscription stood at 88.27 million.

He added that the contribution of the telecommunications industry to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 3rd Quarter of 2021 was up from 8.5 per cent to 16 per cent in 2015.

Professor Dabatta who was given to account for his stewardship from 2015 when he was appointed by the former President Muhammadu Buhari government, said today in the country the existence of Spectrum is no longer a hearsay news but a reality and cannot be denied.

He said so far they have put some options for Spectrum which include Spectrum trading guidelines, Re Faming and re-planning, and Release of C-Bond spectrum by NigComSat, adding that they have created Revenue assurance software and New Unlicensed MM Wave introduction.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor. Umar Danbatta on Saturday in Kano said telecom investment inflow grew from $38B to $77B, by the second quarter of 2023.

The EVC further explained that the statistics by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) were based on the computation by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said, “From about 8 per cent contribution to GDP in 2015, when we came on board as the EVC of NCC, quarterly GDP has increased significantly to reach its current threshold of 16 per cent and this has continued to positively impact all aspects of the economy.”

Danbatta however attributed the success to “through sustained regulatory excellence and operational efficiency by the Commission, the industry has grown in leaps and bounds over the past two decades”.

Professor Danbatta stated that “we have witnessed explosive growth, improved regulatory standard, and digital innovation that has generated global recognition”.

He said that telephone users in Nigeria have hit 218.9 million, internet subscribers 159.5 million, while the Broadband users in the country now have 88.7 million within the period under review.

Danbatta listed issues of right of way (RoW), fibre cuts, the high capital requirement for deployment, and multiple taxations and regulations, among other frustrations constituted barriers to broadband deployment in the country.

The EVC however assured that the NCC would “navigate regulatory complexities, digital divide and literacy to tackle the challenges.”