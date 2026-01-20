NCAT Workers Decry Welfare Package, Threaten To Down Tools

Four major aviation unions have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the management of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, warning of a total withdrawal of services if their demands are not met.

The notice was jointly issued on January 14, 2026, by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The primary source of conflict is the Conditions of Service (CoS) review, which the unions claim has been stalled by management for far too long. Workers have complained that management has failed to conclude the CoS review despite multiple meetings and assurances.

NCAT staff have previously noted that they receive inferior welfare packages compared to those of other aviation agencies, such as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The unions accused NCAT management of “lip service” and a lack of seriousness regarding the long-overdue review of staff welfare and employment conditions. NCAT is reportedly the only agency in the Nigerian aviation sector that has yet to conclude its CoS review.

Other agencies, like the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), recently announced the approval of their revised frameworks. Staff have noted that workers at other agencies, such as FAAN and the NCAA, enjoy significantly better welfare packages than those at the training college.

Union leaders expressed grave concern and indignation, stating that management has shown a flagrant disregard for union officers despite the staff’s continued commitment to the institution.

They warned that if the ultimatum expires without a resolution (around January 28, 2026), the resulting strike could paralyse the institution.

This would have ripple effects across the industry, including suspension of flight training for pilots and technical sessions for engineers and air traffic controllers.

The strike could potentially affect backlogs in the certification pipeline for new aviation professionals, while administrative and technical functions across the Zaria campus would cease.

This is coming as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) concluded and received approval for its revised Conditions of Service (CoS). This resolution followed years of industrial tension, including a nationwide strike in April 2025 and subsequent strike threats in late 2025.