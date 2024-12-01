NCAT Seeks Increased Funding To Boost Aviation Training Facilities

Share

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation, to boost its funding to address pressing capital project needs.

The Acting Rector of NCAT, Mr Joseph Imalighwe, made this appeal yesterday in Lagos. He also expressed excitement over the recertification of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for meeting global standards.

Imalighwe described the recertification as a testament of the college’s move to digital model of training from the traditional method. He said NCAT collaborates with other training institutions and universities to improve its curriculum.

Imalighwe highlighted some of NCAT’s recent achievements to include the establishment of the Airport Emergency Training (AET) School, which offers specialised courses such as firefighter training and airport emergency procedures.

Imalighwe emphasised that NCAT contributes 45 per cent of licensed personnel to the aviation industry and urged the government to allocate more resources to sustain its ICAO TrainAir Plus Training Centre of Excellence status.

