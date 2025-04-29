NCAT Graduates Air Traffic Control Cadets

Share

In a significant stride towards enhancing aviation communication and safety standards across African airspace, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, in collaboration with the African School of Meteorology and Civil Aviation (EAMAC), Niamey, Republic of Niger, has successfully graduated 23 Air Traffic Control cadets tutored on intensive six-week Aviation English Language Course (AVEL-21).

The Rector and Chief Executive Officer of NCAT, Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, officially declared the program open in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) training procedures recently.

The specialised AVEL immersion program was designed to equip Air Navigation Service (ANS) professionals from non-English speaking countries with ICAO Level 4 Operational Proficiency in English language communication — a critical requirement for effective communication in international airspace.

Details available on the course indicated that beyond classroom sessions, the curriculum covered key aspects of air navigation service operations, combining language immersion with practical exposure.

Participants were immersed in real-time simulation exercises, interactive language labs, and practical modules tailored to aviationspecific scenarios. At the closing ceremony of the course, one of the graduating cadets, Jamilou, spoke about his experience during the course, describing the transformative nature of the program as both rigorous and rewarding.

He also noted that they rotated through several critical operational units such as Aeronautical Information Services (AIS), the Control Tower, Radar, Ground Control, among others.

It was an eye-opening experience that allowed us to see how effective communication is essential to safe and efficient air traffic operations.”

Jamilou expressed deep appreciation for the training and the professionalism of the instructors, noting that the course significantly boosted his confidence and technical vocabulary in English. area in need of improvement.

However, he also pointed out an “While the academic and practical components were excellent, one issue we faced was the lack of a swift medical response team at the hotel where we were accommodated.

Health and safety should be as prioritised as the training itself,” he added. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the training faculty and coordinators who supported them throughout the course.

“I want to sincerely thank entire NCAT staff, the staff at Abuja Airport, and specifically to Mrs. Maiwada, Mr. Sunny, Mr. Sagir, Mrs. Quansah, Mr. Nasiru Muazu, the Dean of ATS/ COMM School, and all the personnel whose unwavering commitment, experience, and coordination made this program successful.

Your guidance and professionalism have left a lasting impression on us, and we are truly grateful.” NCAT’s collaboration with EAMAC underscores a strong regional commitment to enhancing aviation safety and operational standards through cross-border training initiatives.

Graduates of the course are now equipped to operate in international airspace with improved communication capabilities, enhancing safety and operational efficiency in their respective home countries.

