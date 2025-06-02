NCAT: Abandoned Multi-Million Dollar Simulator To Be Operational Soon

Share

The multimillion dollar modern Boeing 737-NG Full Flight Simulator (FFS) acquired five years ago, which has laid prostrate at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna will now become operational in the next two months as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is expected to conclude its certification in the next two weeks.

The full operation of the facility would help the country to stem huge foreign exchange expended by pilots to undergo simulation training overseas and equally help to reposition the over 65 years one of Africa’s apex aviation training institutions.

The Rector of NCAT, Dr. Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, told New Telegraph at the weekend in Zaria that, hopefully, in a month or two from now, “our simulator will be put to use”.

He stated that on assumption of office in February this year, he set up a task force and gave members of the team three months to fix all outstanding issues. He said: “Firstly, they were talking about licensing or certificate of the simulator by the NCAA, and I was able to meet NCAA. I met the management of NCAA.

I told them about our predicament that the college has invested in the equipment, in manpower development, training of our personnel and their personnel and we were able to achieve a lot.

“They have now agreed that they are coming upper week to come and start processing the certification. Hopefully, in a month or two from now, our simulator will be put to use. NCAA has the capacity to certify the simulator.”

Ismaila equally disclosed that the college had met with salaries and wages commission on the need to increase staff salaries and wages to discourage staff from leaving to other agencies that offer high salary packages.

The poor wage profile of the college staff is the major reason for the prevalent attrition and poaching of her trained personnel by sister agencies and the industry sector with higher salary remunerations.

To further reduce poaching of its staff, the Rector said the college recently came up with a policy to develop its internal capacity by signing of bond with its key workers by meeting with the aviation regulatory body, the NCAA to ensure that certificates of operations granted to its instructors only qualifies them to use it for NCAT related purposes and not transferable to other agencies, airlines or any other organisations.

“You have to stay here and work for us. We can’t spend money and go elsewhere. These are some of the strategies we are going to use. Another approach we are going to use is that we have approached salaries and wages commission.

“Even yesterday, I talked to the people that the college needs to be given special considerations in terms of salary package so as to close the gaps with the industry.”

“This is exactly what the oil sector did to petroleum training institute. There is no so much gap in their salaries with the oil industry. That is why they are able to retain their experts. We too need to be treated in that manner. For now, there is salary disparity,” he said.

He further noted that the mandate given him when assumed duties was to reposition the college which he said is yearning for infrastructure renewal and funding; two critical components he said are necessary to revamp the college.

He, however, expressed disappointment in the dearth of classrooms and hostels, which, he noted, had limited the school’s capacity that has the potential to serve all the training needs of the aviation industry and even attract participants from other African countries and other continents.

“We generate a lot of foreign exchange into the country. We have the potential to generate foreign exchange to the nation. If by the time our flight simulators start operation, we are expecting more participants from Asian countries.

Share