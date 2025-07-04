NCAN Raises 40,000 Cashew Seedlings To Support Farmers

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has started nurturing 40,000 cashew seedlings in Edo State as part of a broader plan to support smallholder farmers and boost the country’s cashew production.

NCAN President, Dr. Joseph Ajanaku, represented by the association’s National Financial Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Kabir, announced the development during the project launch in Auchi and Omuora in Edo State recently.

He explained that the effort was part of a national drive to raise Nigeria’s annual cashew output from 580,000 metric tonnes to two million metric tonnes.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Beyond Farming Collective (BFC), a programme supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to NCAN, the project is designed to create jobs and support economic growth. “We plan to cultivate around one million cashew seedlings in nurseries across various states,” Ajanaku stated.

“The 40,000 seedlings in Edo are part of this larger effort. Just three weeks ago, we raised 20,000 seedlings in Kogi, and another 20,000 were added in Makurdi last week,” he added.

He noted that the project currently covers 21 states with suitable land for largescale cashew farming. So far, 300,000 seedlings have been successfully nurtured in Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Edo, and Enugu states.

“This project goes beyond planting trees , it’s about improving lives. “With the right support from stakeholders, cashew can contribute billions of dollars to Nigeria’s economy.

Our goal is to make Nigeria the world’s leading cashew producer within the next five years,” Ajanaku emphasized. He highlighted the economic and social benefits of developing the cashew value chain, stressing that the project had the potential to reduce poverty and discourage anti-social activities, particularly among youth and women.

“Cashew farming provides a sustainable source of income and, once established, requires little maintenance while offering longterm financial security,” he explained.

He appealed to government agencies and development partners to support the initiative, stressing that the project is a practical economic strategy,not a political agenda.

“We need broader support to expand the reach of this impact. Edo State currently leads in cashew production in Nigeria, and our cashew nuts are internationally recognized for their high quality,” he said.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of available land to grow cashew, regardless of size. “You don’t need a large farm,cashew trees can thrive even on small plots and yield significant income.

Let’s put every available space to good use,” he said. Mr. Osas Ojeikere, NCAN Chairman in Edo State, commended Ajanaku for his inspiring leadership, which he said continues to energize stakeholders across the country.

In Omuora, cashew farmer and entrepreneur Mr. Isaac Ikharo praised President Bola Tinubu for fostering a supportive environment through the Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the current government’s focus on agriculture aligns well with NCAN’s initiative.