Ncac To Unfold E-library, View Centre To Exhibit Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

As part of its commitment to showcasing the Nigeria’s cultural heritage, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has disclosed the unfolding of e-library and view centre in the coming days. This disclosure was made in faraway China by the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runswe during his recent visit to the country.

The e-library and viewing centre will be part of the modern facilities located within the premises of the newly acquired office complex of NCAC in Abuja, which will be known as Nigerian Culture House and will soon be officially commissioned.

Fielding questions from journalists in Beijing, after a visit to the Great Wall of China, a notable heritage tourism site, Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region, World Craft Council (WCC), said the e-library and view centre which became a new platform to marketing natural resources and Heritage sites during the COVID-19 pandemic is now being deployed by other countries to market their tourism and cultural heritage opportunities to the world.

“The beauty is that once Nigeria keys into the e-library and view centre, we’re going to be connected to over 150 countries in the world, which will change the way the world sees Nigeria, including the wrong things they read about us which is not correct,” he said.

He added that the platform will also serve as avenue to tell Nigeria story by Nigerians, explaining further that Nigeria will use the opportunity to tell the world of what we’re doing, what is happening and share our history, cultural heritage and our icons which will generate positive discussions and interests about our country.

“I am happy because we’re going to be connected digitally by this e-library to about 150 countries of the world, an advantage which also brings us to study more about digital opportunities which we can leverage to market and promote Nigeria,” noted Runsewe.

On the role played by the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun, in deepening the bond of friendship and culture between Nigeria and China, Runsewe disclosed that the ambassador is not only a visionary leader but has also impacted positively on the existing relationship between Nigeria and China since he assumed office in Nigeria.

The DG stated that, “His Excellency, the ambassador is all over the place in Nigeria, coordinating and bringing the people of the two countries together, particularly Nigerian youths whom he has provided opportunities to learn about the history and language of the Chinese, and also facilitating the Chinese students coming to Nigeria universities and communities to learn about the history and culture of the Nigerian people

“There’s no doubt that the relationship between China and Nigeria is growing by the day, which is as a result of the visionary leadership from both the Chinese embassy and the Chinese cultural centre in Nigeria. I must also praise the efforts of Li Xuda, the Director of Chinese centre in Abuja for the good works he’s doing with the Nigerian youths.”

He further noted that, “certainly, I’m discussing with the Chinese ambassador on how to bring a strong team from Nigeria to under study the cultural strategy of China so we can develop what I call 37 Nigerian national cultural tourism products, one cultural tourism product per state, so that at the end of the day, this cultural tourism products will serve as our strategy to engage the world and make them to know about our people and our diversity.”