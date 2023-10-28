NCAC, Skal Club International To Market Nigeria

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has continued to notch up partnerships with both national and international bodies towards the development, marketing and promotion of Nigerian culture. The latest partner on board is Skal Club International; a professional organisation, whose mandate is to promote global tourism and friendship as well as harness the huge tourism potential of Nigeria for the global market.

This agreement was reached when the Director General, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, hosted a delegation from Skal Club International, in Nigerian Culture House, Abuja. Runsewe, who expressed thanks to the delegation for the visit, said Nigeria, with enormous tourism potential, is a tourist haven.

He, however, lamented that despite its huge potential, tourism as an alternative source of revenue to crude oil, has been neglected for many years, owing to the country over dependence on the mono product. This is as he stressed that in many other countries culture and tourism is the mainstay of their economy. Runsewe revealed that the benefits to Nigeria’s tourism sector would be enormous if its tourism potential is harnessed and marketed as a veritable tourist destination.

The Director General maintained that the value chain of Nigeria’s tourism range from the hospitality sector to aviation and transportation, destination management, souvenir production, event packaging, carnivals, festivals to cultural promotions and the opportunities of leveraging this key growth sector to create jobs and add to the nation’s GDP, are limitless as no one is a failure in the sector.

Runsewe, who doubles as the President of World Crafts Council for African Region, further said that the platform created by Skal Club International will help in marketing the nation’s unique cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and warm hospitality to the world and also create a distinct and compelling brand identity through collaborative marketing campaigns, both domestically and internationally.

Earlier in his speech, the head of the delegation and President of Skal, Mr Daisi Olotu, said the group was at the Nigerian Culture House to identify with Runsewe, who has remained a constant phenomenon in the Tourism, Arts and Culture space in Nigeria. He said the group was proud to be associated with Nigeria’s favourite Culture and Tourism ambassador, whose passion and drive for his job in this sector, is evidently unrivaled.

Olotu further revealed that Skal Club International, with headquarters in Torremolinos, Spain was founded 89 years ago, with a mandate to promote global tourism and friendship and unite all sectors of the tourism industry. He also said that the association consists of chief executives and senior managers who are professionally engaged in the business of hotel, car hire, travels and tours among others.