NCAC: Harness Nigeria’s Cultural Resources to Boost Naira

T he National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) on Wednesday urged Nigerians to further harness the country’s cultural resources to contribute to the value of the Naira and promote sustainable economic growth. Chief Olusegun Runsewe, DirectorGeneral, NCAC, made the call during the National Stakeholders Conference on the review of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). Runsewe, worried with the consistent depreciation of the Naira against the dollar, spoke on the topic of “Culture as a Tool for Revamping the Economy: An Agenda Setting.”

He emphasised the importance of reassessing the cultural sector and implementing new strategies to align it with the agenda of President Tinubuled administration. According to Runsewe, the culture sector has immense potential to boost the economy if properly harnessed.

He suggested that states should prioritise skill acquisition training as part of their efforts to equip the population with the necessary skills and capacities to become productive members of society. Runsewe urged states to work toward developing cultural markets within their respective regions.

He said that it would also accelerate cultural activities and enhance the visibility, relevance, and viability of the culture sector in Nigeria. “I call on all stakeholders and key players in the arts and culture sector to begin to apply their creative energies toward optimising the huge potentials in our vast arts and culture sectors.

“It is my hope that if our cultural resources are carefully harnessed and productively channelled, it will open up our cultural economy and engender rapid socio-economic growth.”