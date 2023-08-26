NCAC DG Stresses Role of Traditional Rulers in Governance

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has stressed the need for the direct involvement of traditional rulers in governance. Runsewe noted this emphasis when he played host to a delegation from Ijumu Kingdom of Kogi State led by His Royal Majesty, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, the Oluyemi of Ijumu Kingdom, at the Nigerian Culture House, Abuja. Runsewe noted that as the primary custodian of culture and tradition, the traditional rulers play a vital role in the maintenance of peace in their various communities.

He added that the traditional institution is the closest to the grassroots, which makes it possible for the traditional rulers to easily detect trouble spots and violence and curb them. “For the rate of crime and criminality, youth restiveness to take a downward turn in our society, the traditional institutions should be recognised and assigned constitutional roles of chief security officers of their various domains,” he said.

The Director General further revealed that the high rate of crime and criminality in various parts of the country stem from the fast eroding norms, culture and tradition of our people. He further noted that as primary custodians of our various tradition and culture, traditional rulers will make our traditional institutions a veritable springboard for cultural reorien- tation for our teeming youths who have imbibed Western culture.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the delegation, Oba Ayeni, expressed pro-found gratitude to the DG for the warm hospitality accorded him and members of his entourage. He said before the advent of Christianity in Ijumu kingdom, tradition and culture played key roles in the administration of the Kingdom, however, he expressed regrets over the eclipse of most of the beliefs, customs and traditions of the people of his kingdom.

He disclosed that on his assumption to the throne of his fore fathers, the need to reintroduce the lost culture and traditions of the people came to the front burner. His Royal Majesty stated that as the ambassador of the Nigerian culture, the delegation were in his office to inform the Director General and invite him officially to the first ever Indigenous Ijumu Cultural Festival scheduled to hold on November 4, at the Ojumu Palace, Iyara in Kogi State. Oba Ayeni is the first royal father to visit the Nigerian Culture House.