May 30, 2023
NCAC DG, Runsewe, Extols Dokpesi Virtues

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has described Late Raymond Dokpesi as a patriotic Nigerian that would be remembered for a long time for his immense contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Runsewe said Dokpesi was a very innovative, enterprising and detribalised Nigerian of uncommon courage.

He noted that Dokpesi brought his wealth of knowledge and resourcefulness to bear in turning around the broadcast industry in Nigeria when he birthed the first private broadcasting in the country.

“The Dokpesi business empire he established has provided direct employment to hundreds of Nigerians, impacting their lives, reducing poverty and stimulating the socio-economic growth of our nation, ” he said.

He added, “If every Nigeria of Dokpesi’s status can give back to the society the way he selflessly did, poverty, crime and criminality will reduced in our society and Nigeria will be better for it”.

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the late media icon, Runsewe noted that Dokpesi was not just a dependable friend and ally, but was also a loving and caring brother.

The NCAC boss prayed for the repose of his soul in heaven and for God to strengthen his family members and friends at these trying times.

Fuel Subsidy: Diri Warns Fuel Marketers Against Hoarding, Price Hike
Soludo Carpets Peddlers Of Eagle Square Viral Video

