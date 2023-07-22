NCAC, China To Empower Over 3, 000 Nigerian Youths

I f plan go well, not fewer than 3, 000 Nige- rian youths are expected to benefit from the capacity building programme initiated by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in partnership with the Peoples Republic of China.

This development was disclosed by the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, after a meeting with a Chinese team led the Chinese Cultural Attache, Lee Xuda at the Nigerian Culture House, Abuja, Runsewe stated that his recent visit to China gave him an opportunity to understudy the secret behind the ingenuity and creativity of Chinese in production of goods and other products of economic importance.

He noted the importance of exposing Nigerian youths to practical training and capacity building in such an environment in order for them to acquire the needed skills and knowledge in various areas of goods production. Runsewe stressed that the capacity building programme when finalised will involve selected youths from every state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The selected participants, he said will be sponsored to China by their state governments while NCAC will facilitate and coordinate the training programmes. While Xuda said that Nigeria and China have a strong bilateral and economic relationship, adding that Nigeria is one of the African countries attracting the most investment from China.

According to him, economic and trade cooperation is the main pillar of the China and Nigeria bilateral relations, noting that it has made tremendous efforts to help Nigeria, which has abundant human and natural resources to develop her economy.

Xuda assured that the Chinese government is willing to collaborate with Nigeria in areas that will ensure the growth of the coun- try’s economy. The Chinese delegation were later conducted on tour of the Nigerian Culture House by the Director General.