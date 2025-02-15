NCAA@25: Keyamo, DG Harps On Deeper Economic Regulation, Safer Aviation

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo on Saturday harped on technological adaptation and deeper economic regulation to drive a safer Nigerian aviation industry.

They spoke at the NCAA 25 Years Anniversary symposium held in Abuja on Saturday, with the topic- “Human Capital Development: Upskilling the next generation of aviators.”

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana emphasized that “whilst NCAA has achieved maximum success over the past 25 years, sustaining these accomplishments requires a deliberate focus on safety planning, stakeholders collaboration and adoption of innovative practices especially focusing on training and restraining.”

He further noted that the NCAA’s Silver Jubilee celebration aims to emphasize the importance of aviation safety as the foundation for the growth and development of aviation.

He further stated that aviation safety is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process of adaptation and improvement with advancement in technology, rising passenger demand and increasing globalization, adding that the dynamics of aviation safety are evolving rapidly.

Similarly, the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo said as the Authority celebrates it current achievements, “we must also look ahead to embracing new technologies, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering partnerships that will elevate our aviation industry to even greater heights.”

“In propelling NCAA to aspirational heights, and in line with this symposium, we are faithfully guided by the Honourable Minister’s Five-Point Agenda and ultimately Mr.

President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both of which emphasize infrastructure development, safety enhancement, economic growth, and job creation” he noted.

“As we chart the course over the next 25 years and beyond, let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and global best practices” he further stated.

To enhance the economic regulatory capabilities of the NCAA, the DGCA announced that a team of ICAO trainers have been invited to train NCAA staff on effective economic regulations.

The keynote speaker and the former Rector at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Samuel Akin Caulcrick, said by investing in subsidised aviation training, Nigeria can cultivate a diverse and talented pool of aviators destined to drive growth and innovation within our industry.

“As we envision the future, prioritising human capital development in aviation is paramount. We must invest in the next generation of aviators, equipping them with skills and training that will propel our industry to exceptional heights” he said.

In her comment, Dr. Anastasia Gbem, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, at NCAA, who is also the NCAA @25 Planning Committee Chairperson, the NCAA said the NCAA’s goal is to continue to increase and sustain the safety of our skies.

“These we cannot do without human capital. Human Capital is a very capital asset is one of the most critical assets of an organisation that wants to succeed thus priority is given to human capital development at NCAA” she emphasized.

The Chief Operating Officer, Mr. George Uriesi acknowledged the NCAA’s effective regulatory capabilities.

“I know how effective Ibom Air is regulated. The NCAA is effective and very professional” he said adding that “no matter the relationship you have with the NCAA, you will have to do what is right.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Peter Jiya, also eulogised the NCAA at the event.

