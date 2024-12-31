NCAA: Why We Sanctioned 5 Airlines

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), at the weekend, said the sanctions initiated against five airlines recently were for consumer protection-related infractions and not for safety concerns.

Recall that two weeks ago, the Authority’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, issued a warning that any airline that delays the payment of refunds to passengers within the stipulated time frame in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, will be sanctioned.

A week later, the Regulatory agency announced that it had initiated enforcement action against Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors. Reacting to the announcement, Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace said that he had noticed that some of his finance staff delayed some of those payments and he was not happy about it as his vision does not align with any practice that inconveniences his passengers.

“He accepted the NCAA’s enforcement action and said that the airline would improve its response time to such complaints.

“Reports on some media platforms however suggested that the airlines may have been sanctioned for much more than just flight disruption issues.

“Even the DGCA publicly announced at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, the names of the airlines, and the reasons for the enforcement actions.

My department is strictly for consumer protection issues, not technical matters. So why would anyone think that I can sanction an airline for safety reasons?” Achimugu said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is important to note that we do not sensationalise serious issues. The department protects both the operators and passengers and will continue to be an unbiased umpire,” he added.

