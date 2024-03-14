NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Illegal Flights

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) also known as private jet owners to desist from engaging in commercial flight operations forthwith or face stiff penalties.

It will be noted that holders of PNCF are not permitted to use their aircraft for carriage of passengers, cargo mail for hire or reward which amounts to commercial operations or charter services.

in line with Section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the NCAA said it will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations with suspension, withdrawal or revocation of their Permit for Non-Commercial flight.

“The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes.

“NCAA officials have also been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders.

“The NCAA wishes to restate its zero tolerance for violations of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 and shall continue to enforce strict compliance through the application of appropriate sanctions.”, a statement by Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, said.