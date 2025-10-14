NCAA Warns Airlines Against One-Month Ticket Refunds

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has frowned on the attitude of airlines for the ticket refund delay, which takes four weeks. Worried by the situation, the aviation regulatory body said ticket refunds in one month is a serious violation of consumer protection laws, stating that Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 remains clear on the matter.

The NCAA noted that all domestic carriers, including Air Peace, Ibom Air, Arik Air, Overland Airways, Green Africa, and United Nigeria, are expected to fully comply.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, warned that refunds must be completed within 14 days of a valid claim, condemning the practice of telling passengers that airline ticket refunds take four weeks or one month to process.

He asked passengers who received messages or notices from airlines claiming that refunds take four weeks to report to the NCAA immediately. He said: “Domestic airlines need to stop telling passengers that their refund process takes four weeks. There cannot be two captains-in-command on an aircraft.” Achimugu reaffirmed that airline ticket refunds must strictly adhere to the 14-day limit.

He said any operator creating its own rules undermines both passengers’ rights and the authority of the regulator. “The NCAA regulations are clear about the timeframe for ticket refunds, and it is 14 days. Operators cannot create a different rule in this regard,” he emphasised. The NCAA spokesperson warned that the agency would no longer tolerate violations and that enforcement teams had been directed to ensure strict compliance.

“This is unacceptable. We cannot all claim to be working for the improvement of the industry while duplicating rules that undermine the Authority and are unfair to passengers,” said Achimugu. The NCAA restated its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring that domestic airlines operate within the legal framework.

Operators that fail to comply risk sanctions under Nig. CARs Part 19, which governs consumer protection, compensation, and passenger redress. Achimugu reminded airlines that the NCAA remains the only authority empowered to regulate commercial air transport in Nigeria. He cautioned them against issuing policies that contradict national regulations or mislead passengers.