On Saturday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) urged aviation passengers to be more informed about their challenges while travelling via airports

The Head of Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, made this announcement during a road walk in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

According to him, aviation is in its heavy travel season and a lot of travellers need to be properly sensitized about the cause of delays and solutions to the problem.

“Our duty at NCAA is to sensitize our passengers because most of the time when complaints come about these disruptions, it comes from a place of poor knowledge about their rights and responsibilities as air passengers.

“We must protect both the passenger and the airline.

“We’re now in the high travel season in aviation and as you know there’s been a lot of flight disruptions as well as a lot of complaints,” Achimugu stated.

