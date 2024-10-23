NCAA Unlocking Aviation Investments Opportunities For Economic Growth – Najomo

Share

The Acting Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, has said that the Authority was deliberately fashioning policies to unlock opportunities and attract investors into the aviation industry, for economic growth and prosperity.

Najomo, who was represented at the event by Capt. Donald Tonye Spiff, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the North-Central Regional Air Transportation Summit.

Director, Operations, Licensing and Training, at the Agency DGCA, said that by enhancing operational efficiency, financial stability, and service excellence, the NCAA would create tremendous value for all stakeholders and catalyse economic growth and development.

He noted that the summit, the third in its series, was not only timely but critical to achieving the statutory mandate and corporate goals of the NCAA, particularly with the dynamic stewardship of Barr. Festus Keyamo, as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“With the support of this minister, we at NCAA are committed to rebranding, reinventing, and rejuvenating the Nigerian aviation sector for international competitiveness, sustainable growth and development” he assured.

The Ag.DGCA also indicated that “a sustainable regulatory framework built on collective engagement and strategic collaboration is critical to achieving operational excellence, enhanced productivity, and sector growth without compromising safety standards.

“This approach, aligned with local and international regulations, is a cornerstone of the NCAA’s Strategic focus” he further stated.

The theme of this summit, “Building a Viable Aviation Industry for National Economic Growth and Development”, he said is designed to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders. We must, therefore, continue to address service deficiencies and poor passenger experiences stemming from inadequate funding.

“At the NCAA, we are optimistic that this summit will make an invaluable contribution to the Civil Aviation Master Plan currently being developed and accelerate the achievement of both domestic and international goals,” he said.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Mr Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, said that events like the summit were necessary and would continue to happen to enable stakeholders and the NCAA to stay in tune of the business of aviation.

He noted that the DGCA’s mantra is the ease of doing business without compromising security and standards, emphasizing that the NCAA was enabling investors in the sector to deliver world-class services and also get a return on their investments.

He further stated that the signing of the practice direction Cape Town Convention and IDERA would ensure that more planes and investments will come into Nigeria to boost capacity.

“If we have enough planes, there will be reductions in flight disruptions” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: