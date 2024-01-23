NCAA to simplify certification, licensing processes, others

The Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has vowed to further sanitise the industry, according to top priority to simplify certification and licensing processes, ISO 9001 certification, intensified revenue drive, enhanced surveillance, and intensified consumer protection. Other areas outlined in his catalogue of programmes tagged “NCAA Project 2024,” are ICT Digital Transformation, EMPIC and Change Management, USAP Audit, USOAP CMA, staff welfare, and training.

Najomo who unfolded the listed programme as being among the major focus of his administration at his maiden parley with the Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), in Lagos at the weekend assured that the NCAA management will swiftly handle the issue of simplified certification and licensing processes and other listed programmes to turn around the industry within the next six months amid strict enforcement of discipline in the operation of the airlines. He also announced that Nigeria had been scheduled to undergo a routine International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) universal audit effective March 11, 2024 –March 24, 2024, affirming that the NCAA is ready for the exercise. This is even as he contended that the overlap that led to the conflict in the Aviation Act effectively the previous 2006 audit had been cleared.

While stressing that the findings in the Act were a result of certification, he pointed out that there is a lot of maintenance work to be carried out on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos (MMIA), currently over 40 years old. This is presently being handled by the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo. It was further understood that the draft report of the last ICAO audit held between August 30 and September 11, 2023, had been ratified, hence Nigeria was expected to respond to the initial report within 90 days. He warned the airline operator to honour their debt obligation to the agency under its new cost recovery measure, stressing that NCAA is still insisting on its policy of “No pay, No service to airlines.” The NCAA DG also pledged to accord top priority to the NCAA staff welfare including local and foreign training of the personnel. His words: “Training and retraining is very key, plans are on the ground to ensure that it is implemented shortly.”