NCAA To Intensify Regulatory Oversight To Fortify Aviation Safety

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public confidence through proactive, performance-based oversight.

Addressing the theme of “Trust, Safety and Governance,” at the FAAN National Conference in November this year, General Manager, Aerodrome Standards, NCAA, Mr Bolu Boluwaji, emphasised that as Nigeria’s airport infrastructure and service providers expand, the NCAA is evolving beyond mere compliance to a sophisticated, predictive safety model.

He highlighted that the authority has shifted its focus toward a performance-based system, moving away from reactive regulation to ensure the industry remains both efficient and resilient. Central to this strategy is the NCAA’s newly optimised Flight Data Centre, which utilises predictive analytics to identify and mitigate potential hazards before they escalate into disasters.

This data-driven approach is supported by an aggressive “train and retrain” policy, ensuring that personnel possess the specialised technical skills required to oversee a rapidly growing ecosystem of airports, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, and Approved Training Organizations (ATOs).

During his remarks, Boluwaji underscored the importance of the NCAA’s role as an impartial monitor. While acknowledging the safety efforts of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and air navigation service providers. He noted that the NCAA’s primary duty is to verify that these promises translate into regulatory reality.

The NCAA GM pointed to the increased frequency of Letters of Intent (LOIs) and rigorous audits as evidence of a more vigilant regulator that strictly adheres to the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) mandated by Articles 7 and 38 of the ICAO Convention.

Concluding with a nod to the agency’s independence, Boluwaji maintained that the NCAA remains an unbiased arbiter dedicated to the collective good.

By maintaining strict impartiality and refining its regulatory precision, he said, the authority aims to ensure that Nigeria’s skies remain safe and that the nation’s aviation governance continues to meet international benchmarks.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has advanced its plan to upgrade Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, following an in-situ inspection of critical aviation infrastructure by a high-powered technical committee.

The inspection, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is part of the structured assessment required to elevate Victor Attah International to full international operational status.

The visit underscores the Federal Government’s intent to ensure compliance with global aviation standards while accelerating readiness for international flight operations.

Upon arrival at Victor Attah International, the Minister formally inaugurated the inspection exercise, outlining its importance within the wider aviation development framework. To ensure efficiency and depth, the technical team adopted a coordinated inspection approach that allowed specialists to focus on their respective operational domains.

This structure ensured that every critical component of Victor Attah International received focused professional scrutiny without disrupting airport operations or the inspection timeline.

The assessment covered the terminal building, aerodrome infrastructure, airside facilities, runway systems, and the control tower, with each area evaluated against regulatory and safety benchmarks.

Throughout the exercise, the Akwa Ibom State Government facilitated seamless access and logistics, reinforcing its commitment to positioning Victor Attah International as a viable international gateway.

The coordination enabled inspectors to move swiftly between facilities while engaging directly with on-ground operational teams. At the conclusion of the inspection, members of the Federal Government technical committee expressed strong satisfaction with the quality and pace of development observed at Victor Attah International.

Particular attention was drawn to the airport’s architectural layout, which supports efficient passenger processing and allows for smooth transitions between domestic and international operations.

According to the team, the infrastructure demonstrates foresight and aligns with the functional requirements of a modern aviation hub.