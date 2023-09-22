NCAA to Implement Bad Fuel Audit Recommendation C’Ttee Report – DG NCAA

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has assured that the recommendation of the audit committee of all aviation fuel activities in Nigeria would be implemented. Nuhu, in his speech at the inauguration of the joint NCAA audit committee of all aviation fuel activities in Nigeria, stated that the aviation regulatory body’s foremost function is to ensure the safety of aviation activities in Nigeria and achieve the highest level of safety in this sector.

Recently, there have been a series of incidents relating to fuel contamination, in particular, that of Max Air fuel in Yola that has generated a lot of attention in the country and all over the world.This has created negative publicity in the industry and a level of fear amongst the public which is justified. The NCAA DG reaffirmed the safety of the country’s aviation sector, declaring: “Our skies are safe,” noting that the agency had been thorough in granting approvals in addition to its oversight responsibilities which include surveillance and audit of all operators involved in the aviation industry to ensure the highest level of safety in the skies.

He further stated that the authority had not been sleeping and had taken steps in the aftermath of the incidents which included the investigation of all the incidents that had been reported including collaboration with sister agencies in the aviation industry like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMD- PRA) that issue licenses, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

This collaboration with NMPDRA, he reiterated has yielded positive results so far as the collaboration has led to the identification of all non-licensed fuelers and those with expired license in Nigeria which have led to the suspension of all their activities in the airport in Nigeria. “An All Operators Let- ter (AOL) has been issued mandating all operators to comply with all requirements for fuelling as approved.

The Authority has also heightened its surveillance to ensure complete and full compliance,” he said. He listed the membership committee drawn from the NCAA, NSIB, FAAN, DSS, NMPDRA, and the Association of Fuel Marketers in Nigeria. The committee, he said, has been mandated to identify all the root causes, proffer solutions, and recommendations that would improve the level of safety in the aviation industry in Nigeria.