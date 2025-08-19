NCAA Summons Ibom Air Crew, Passenger

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Ms. Comfort Emmanson and an Ibom Air cabin crew member, Juliana Edward, for further investigation into a reported incident aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos on August 10.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this during a Q&A session at the Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee and Stakeholders’ Meeting held Tuesday in Abuja.

Achimugu confirmed he had earlier spoken with Ms. Emmanson and stated that both she and the crew member had been invited for continued inquiry. “They will be here tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.

He clarified that the pilot did not call in security personnel upon landing in Lagos, as the matter was believed to have been resolved during the flight. However, Emmanson, who reportedly used the restroom after landing, was the last passenger to disembark.

Assuring transparency, Achimugu stressed that the NCAA is committed to establishing all the facts surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, attributed rising cases of misconduct in the aviation sector to a general decline in discipline among passengers, airport staff, and crew.

He emphasized the need for strict adherence to professional standards and commended the NCAA for its enforcement efforts. He also urged other aviation agencies to support the Authority in ensuring safety and security across the industry.

