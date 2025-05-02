NCAA Summons Air Peace Over Flight Disruptions

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has issued a stern directive to Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, to immediately improve its service delivery following a wave of complaints from passengers over persistent flight delays and cancellations.

Speaking during a meeting with senior management staff of Air Peace in Abuja on Friday, Najomo expressed concern over what he described as “chronic operational shortcomings,” urging the airline to scale down its operations to match the number of serviceable aircraft currently in its fleet.

“The travelling public deserves better,” Najomo stated.

“If Air Peace is unable to meet its current schedule commitments, it must resize its operations accordingly to prevent further inconvenience to passengers.”

The NCAA chief emphasized that while the regulatory authority remains supportive of domestic carriers, it will not compromise on enforcement of safety, operational, and consumer protection regulations.

In response, Air Peace management admitted to facing operational challenges, which they said are not uncommon in the aviation industry, but assured that efforts were underway to resolve them.

Najomo warned that the NCAA has intensified its oversight and monitoring of airline operations across the country, adding that erring carriers would be held accountable in line with industry standards and international best practices.

The NCAA’s directive comes as part of renewed efforts to boost passenger confidence and enforce regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

