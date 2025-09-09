NCAA Summons 13 Airlines Over Flight Disruption

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday summoned 13 domestic airlines to an emergency meeting over the growing number of flight delays and cancellations affecting passengers across the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, via his X handle.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph correspondent, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja.

Achimugu disclosed that the meeting would address a range of critical issues, including persistent flight delays and cancellations, Passenger handling protocols and welfare obligations, unresolved refund and compensation complaints, enforcement of safety measures like the phone switch-off directive, protection for cabin crew and NCAA officials, and the Introduction of RFID baggage tagging and real-time flight monitoring technology.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NCAA on Monday emphasised that airlines must uphold the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, particularly Part 19, which outlines specific obligations to passengers in the event of delays or cancellations, including providing hotel accommodations for stranded travellers between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am.

The regulatory body stated its readiness to begin “naming and shaming” airlines that consistently flout aviation rules, particularly those that delay or cancel flights without due process or passenger support.