NCAA Speaks On Sale Of Nigerian Aircraft To Iran

Following the ongoing investigation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has denied involvement in an alleged sale of Nigerian-registered aircraft.

According to a report, the Nigerian-registered aircraft have been sold without proper documentation. This came after a report about a controversial aircraft recently smuggled from Nigeria to Iran.

Dismissing the claim, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, during an interview with TVC News described the allegations as unfounded, emphasising the importance of a thorough investigation.

“These are weighty allegations that have been made. So the natural course of justice is to investigate these allegations.

‘And you do not investigate any such story without speaking to the parties that have been named,” Achimugu stated.

