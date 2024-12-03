NCAA Seeks Najomo’s Confirmation As Substantive DG

Share

The Joint Action Congress (JAC), an umbrella body of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) representing workers of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), have expressed confidence in the leadership of the regulatory body, calling for the confirmation of the Acting Director-General, Capt.

Chris Najomo. A statement signed by Comrade Jakada Anthony Chairman of NUATE; Comrade ‘Remi Aderinkomi Chairman, ATSSSAN; Comrade Ben Godwin Chairman of ANAP and Comrade Diepreye Saburugha Chairman of NAAPE/JAC, said the decision was taken at an extraordinary leadership meeting on 23rd November, 2024.

The workers acknowledged that a new culture of dignity and value for the workforce birthed in the NCAA under the current management totally fits into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and is now the driving force unlocking several milestone achievements across the entire Aviation Industry as guided by Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo’s five-point agenda for the aviation sector.

The workers commended several Principal Aviation Stakeholders in Nigeria and overseas who have deemed it fit to openly acknowledge the good work being done by Najomo to reposition Civil Aviation in Nigeria since he assumed office in an acting capacity about 10 months ago.

“JAC affirmed that these critical aviation stakeholders having witnessed firsthand the positive impact of the current responsible and pragmatic leadership brought to bear on the industry by the regulatory body are right to call on the Federal Government to confirm the appointment of Capt.

Chris Najomo as a substantive DGCA. “JAC affirmed that the evaluation and assessment of the performance of Capt.

Chris Najomo so far, in line with President Tinubu’s quality policy coordination and delivery for all Heads of Agencies of government, can best be achieved by relying on feedback from the aviation industry stakeholder’s majority of whom have expressed plaudits for the current leadership at NCAA,” the workers said.

The workers, who said aviation is a precision industry with no margin of error worldwide, noted that regulatory and oversight functions demanded firm and professional leadership which cannot be subjected to political whims and caprices.

“JAC, therefore, believed that Nigeria having found a formula that works in its civil aviation regulatory leadership, should rationally embrace and build upon this formula to continue the repositioning of the industry into a hub of civil aviation in Africa, as led by the Minister of Aviation Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

“JAC therefore appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the confirmation of the appointment of Capt. Chris Najomo as the substantive Director-general of NCAA”, the statement reads,” they added.



