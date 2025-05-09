NCAA Sanctions Kenya Airways Over Consumer Protection Violations

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially sanctioned Kenya Airways for multiple consumer protection infractions involving the mishandling of passengers’ rights and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the NCAA confirmed that a letter of sanction was issued to Kenya Airways on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The action stems from complaints filed by three passengers, including Gloria Omisore, whose experiences highlighted breaches of passenger rights.

According to the NCAA, the airline committed several violations, including failure to provide care to affected passengers, lack of full disclosure regarding terms of carriage, non-responsiveness to regulatory queries, failure to process mandated refunds and compensation, and issues related to lost baggage.

The regulatory body has imposed a fine in line with the NCAA Regulations 2023 and directed Kenya Airways to, within seven days, process refunds and pay compensation of 1,000 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to each of the affected passengers.

“The penalties are for consumer protection-related infractions,” the statement reads. “Failure to comply with the directive will attract stiffer penalties for the airline.”

The NCAA reiterated its commitment to safeguarding passenger rights and maintaining accountability within Nigeria’s aviation sector, adding that enforcement actions such as this serve as a warning to all operators to adhere strictly to aviation consumer protection standards.

Share