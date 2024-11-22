NCAA Recertifies Lagos, Abuja Airports Four Years After Last Exercise

Share

Four years after the last exercise, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja have been recertified by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Airports are certified to ensure the safety of aircraft operations and to demonstrate compliance with relevant safety standards

Airport Operating Certificates serve to ensure safety in air transportation. To obtain a certificate, an airport must agree to certain operational and safety standards and provide for such things as firefighting and rescue equipment among others.

The recertification of the aerodromes is it is a vital step in enhancing the country’s aviation infrastructure, which has long been overdue.

Speaking after the recertification, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku said the accomplishment is a clear indication of the agency’s commitment to providing a safe and efficient air travel experience for all.

The re-certification is anchored in the principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to Aerodromes, provide the framework for ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation.

This process involves rigorous assessments of our facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards.

ICAO Annex 14 requires States to certify aerodromes used for international operations through an appropriate regulatory framework (Annex 14, Vol. I, 1.4.1).

The regulatory framework shall include the establishment of criteria and procedures for the certification of aerodromes (Guidance in Doc. 9774)

The FAAM MD highlighted the ongoing assessments and improvements regarding the two primary runways in Lagos 18R, stressing that the runways are crucial for our operations, and their conditions directly influence the efficiency and safety of air traffic.

She said, “We are also focusing our attention on the taxiways A, B, and C, which are vital connectors that facilitate the smooth movement of aircraft on the ground. In Abuja, the primary runway also requires our continued commitment to ensure it continues to meet ICAO standards. Our goal is to enhance these facilities further to provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers.”

She noted that while they have made commendable strides in their recertification efforts, she emphasized that there is still work to be done.

“Specifically, some of our runways and airfield lighting systems require further attention to meet the ICAO standards fully. We must continue to prioritize these improvements to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations. We are committed to addressing these challenges head-on, and I assure you that we will allocate the necessary resources to expedite these improvements”.

She expressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for their unwavering support throughout this process, adding that their leadership and vision have been instrumental in guiding us toward this achievement.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aligns with our mission to revitalize the aviation sector and foster sustainable economic growth. Similarly, the Minister’s impressive Five-Point Agenda serves as a roadmap, emphasizing safety, security, efficiency, infrastructure development, and stakeholder engagement. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter future in Nigerian aviation”.

Kuku maintained that the path ahead may present challenges, but expressed confidence that with the collective expertise and determination of her teams, she is confident that they will navigate them successfully.

She assured that they would will ensure that, “Our airports not only meet but exceed the expectations of our passengers and stakeholders.”

