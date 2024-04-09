NCAA Rebrands CPD, Unveils New Dress Code For Officials

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched a new dress code for all the Consumer Protection Officers working at the nation’s airports.

The move is aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing their visibility in the event of complaints.

The unveiling took place during a rebranding exercise of the Consumer Protection Department in Abuja at the weekend.

The new dress code which includes a sharp crested blue waistcoat with modern appeal, a white shirt, and a hat, is in sync with the industry standards and will complement the T-shirts and traditional attires already in use.

In addition to the freshly minted dress code, there are new NCAA Consumer Protection Desks at the airports and awareness campaigns, which will follow shortly.

This rebranding, which comes with improved staff welfare, training and re-orientation for a better output, misline with the Five-Point agenda of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) which focuses on passenger rights, privileges and responsibilities. Since assumption of duty, the Minister has left no one in doubt on his prioritisation of passenger experience.

The Acting Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, has keyed into this initiative. He told stakeholders in January 2024, during his vision board unveiling in Lagos, that aviation consumers will experience a higher degree of protection under his watch.

Commenting on the upgrading exercise, Mr Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, stated that the Authority gave consumer complaints pride of place and as such, the flying public will be adequately sensitised on their rights and responsibilities before, during and after a flight.

Achimugu noted that based on the new energy at the Authority, the Consumer Protection Department no longer sleeps on consumer complaints, as all genuine cases are treated with dispatch. He urged consumers to remain civil and follow the right channels to lodge their complaints, and they will be sorted out in good time.

He reiterated that the Minister had given express directives for all complaints to be taken seriously and resolved within a reasonable time.

Achimugu admonished airlines to key into the new policy direction of the NCAA on consumer rights and treat passengers with the dignity they deserve while warning consumers against disruptive behaviour at the nation’s airports, as they could be liable under the law.