NCAA Reaffirms Commitment To Safer Airspace, Enhances Surveillance

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safer airspace through enhanced safety surveillance measures. Acting Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo made this assurance in a statement yesterday.

Najomo said: “The Authority has enhanced safety surveillance because of safety issues, which has made our airspace safer.” He attributed the progress to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the aviation minister’s five-point agenda.

“What Mr. President has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five key points agenda, has, of course, given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on the ground,” he said.

Najomo also emphasised the Authority’s commitment to enforcing compliance among airlines. “Anything that will make sure that every airline complies, we will do. “You can see recently, we had to sanction some airlines, and they accepted their sanctions.

We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets, and they have agreed that they will pay on time. So, you know, this year, 2025, we hope to see more and better,” he added.

On improving staff welfare and workplace conditions, Najomo highlighted ongoing efforts to digitalise operations, including the deployment of advanced tools such as the flight data centre, CPD portal, and DATR portal.

“We will be fully digitalised. We also have the flight data centre there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier and seamless to do business,” he said, amongst other digital solutions the Authority has deployed.

Share

Please follow and like us: