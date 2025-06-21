NCAA Promoting Staff Well-being, Bonding Through Sports – Director

Share

The Director of Corporate Services at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Rebecca Aghadinazu, has said that the aviation regulatory agency is fostering a healthier and more productive workforce through the promotion of sporting activities.

Speaking during a media engagement on Saturday ahead of the maiden edition of the DGCA Sports Week 2025, Aghadinazu said the initiative is aimed at improving staff well-being, unity, and morale.

The event, scheduled to run from June 23 to 29, 2025, at the Nigerian Air Force Base Sports Complex along Airport Road, Abuja, will bring together over 300 athletes from NCAA’s headquarters and regional offices in Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. Events will include football, swimming, chess, table tennis, ayo, and other indoor games. The opening ceremony is slated for 1:00 p.m. on the first day.

Aghadinazu said the sports week, strongly supported by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, is designed to promote fitness, teamwork, resilience, and institutional pride.

“This is the first time in the NCAA’s 25-year history that such a sports event is taking place. It is a great opportunity to improve staff bonding, reduce stress, and enhance productivity,” she said. “We need to be healthy to be productive. Sports promote discipline, unity, and a happy workplace.”

She added that the event would become an annual fixture given its potential to boost staff morale and performance.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NCAA Sports Club, Mr. Razak Sowunmi, emphasized the importance of physical well-being in regulatory efficiency.

“You must be on top of your health and mindset to regulate properly. That’s why we’re taking sports seriously. The facilities are ready, security has been assured, and paramedics are stationed at the venue,” he said.

Mr. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, highlighted that Capt. Najomo, upon assuming office, had pledged to enhance staff welfare—and has since followed through on that commitment.

“One of the promises he made was to create a healthier and more productive workforce,” Achimugu said. “This sports week is a fulfillment of that promise. He also ensured better insurance packages for staff because a healthy regulator means a safer aviation industry.”

Achimugu concluded by describing the DGCA Sports Week as a significant milestone in NCAA’s history, reinforcing its commitment to staff welfare and institutional growth.

