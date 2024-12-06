NCAA Probes Max Air Engine Fire As Carrier Makes Emergency Landing In Maiduguri

Share

The management of Max Air said it is collaborating with aviation authorities probing the damage to one of its engines that forced the pilots to make an emergency landing in Maiduguri.

The emergency landing was said to have been caused by a bird strike to the engine of its aircraft which sparked a fire just 10 minutes after takeoff.

Over 100 passengers were on board, including Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur. The airline confirmed the incident in a statement released on X, revealing that no injuries were recorded.

A statement from Max Air reads: “Flight VM1623 with registration Number 5N-BBM made an air return due to an observed abnormality in the engine parameters during ascent, prompting the captain to initiate an air return to Maiduguri International Airport.

“Following Standard Operational Procedures, the affected engine was shut down, and the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew remained unharmed.

“In line with Max Air’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort, a rescue aircraft was promptly dispatched to Maiduguri to ensure passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

“Max Air also reassured the public of its commitment to safety, stating that it is working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality.”

According to information obtained from airport sources who spoke to New Telegraph, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, necessitating the aircraft, which was en route to Abuja with nearly 100 passengers on board, including the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Kadafur, to make an emergency return to the Maiduguri Airport.

Kadafur’s spokesperson, Dogo Shettima, also confirmed the incident when contacted yesterday, adding that his principal is well and safe.

Over the past year, Max Air has been grappling with regulatory hurdles amidst perceived safety concerns. In May last year, panic erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed on the airport runway.

