NCAA Petition: IGP Orders Probe Of Kwam1 Airport Incident

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an investigation into Wasiu Ayinde, the veteran Fuji musician, also known as KWAM 1, over allegations of unruly conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

KWAM1, who was onboard a ValueJet plane on August 5, was seen drinking from a flask and was approached by a flight attendant who suspected that the content was alcohol, a substance prohibited onboard aircraft in Nigeria.

The attendant was said to have asked the musician to surrender the flask, but KWAM 1 refused, saying it was medication prescribed by his doctor.

Following his refusal to give up the flask, the flight crew deboarded the celebrity. Consequently, an enraged KWAM 1 proceeded to the front of the aircraft in an attempt to prevent it from taking off.

However, in a statement yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the force has received an official petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the incident. Adejobi said the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to “immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter, to unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident and ensure justice is served accordingly”.

“The Force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws,” the statement reads.